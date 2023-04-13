



Since signing with Metropolis Records in 2019 and releasing the A/X album, Swedish electro and post-punk act Agent Side Grinder has been making the rounds to become one of the most revered acts in the genre. Now, the band will be releasing a new full-length record that further explores the proverbial American Dream as a symbol for Escape from a Europe suffering from the ravages of war, financial instability, and the pandemic. Due for release on May 4 via Progress Productions, Jack Vegas was produced by Agent Side Grinder member Henrik Sunbring; taking its title from a Swedish chain of low-stakes slot machines, and inspired by the works of William S. Burroughs and Jack Kerouac, Jack Vegas examines themes of government and corporate intrusion, mental health, and emotional ennui, the drum machine-driven blend of avant garde and proto-punk atmospheres evoking a road movie soundtrack for the band’s home of rural Sweden. Preceding the album were the “Waiting Room” and “Bloodless” singles; Jack Vegas marks Agent Side Grinder’s sixth full-length release, available for pre-order in CD and black and limited edition red vinyl.

Agent Side Grinder

Progress Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)