



CHANT, the tribally-infused industrial/rock project of Bradley Bills, has at last broken the silence of the last five years to announce the release of the band’s fourth full-length album, titled HYDRA. Written in 2019, the album’s nine tracks present a virulent polemic about a world that has succumbed to the pitfalls of blind idol worship and living under the illusions of freedom and personal autonomy, with the concept unfolding through each track about the rise and fall of a demagogue at the hands of the unlikely hero who, even in death, stands as a symbol of humanity and undying hope. Recorded, produced, and mixed entirely by Bills, the album presents the culmination of his musical and percussive skills, the songs exhibiting the same power and force audiences have come to expect from CHANT, but honed and sharpened even further with lyrical and instrumental callbacks to the late ’80s/early ’90s heyday of the WaxTrax! era.

Joining Bills on this journey are guitarists Jack O’Hara Harris (ex-Bloody Knives) and Alvin Melivin (CHANT), along with bassist Myke Bingham (The Skatenigs, SKREW), with mastering by Benjamin Lawrenz (Lord of the Lost, KMFDM) at Hamburg’s Chameleon Studios. HYDRA is due for release on October 30 in digital and CD formats, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. In addition, CHANT will be releasing a limited edition of the new record via the band’s webstore; limited to 100 copies, this package will include both a CD and 180gram vinyl of HYDRA with a high-quality screen print version of the cover with 3-D glasses, a 12-page booklet of lyrics, prose, and commentary taken from Bills’ own handwritten journals, and one of 100 exclusive challenge coins, as well as “a few more additional music surprises!”





CHANT

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)