



It has been 12 years since African Head Charge has graced audiences with an album of new material, with founder Bonjo Iyabinghi Noah spending much of that time in Ghana with his family; nevertheless, he never stopped creating, stating that “when you’re happy, it helps you to be more creative, and the greatest happiness is to be with your family.” A Trip to Bolgatanga sees Noah and his psychedelic dub ensemble once again working with producer Adrian Sherwood to craft a musical travelogue through the artist’s current hometown in north Ghana. Elements of voodoo dancehall, disco-inspired African rhythms, and a plethora of synthesized and organ effects underscore the band’s signature chants and dreamy atmospheres, which Sherwood explains is “always a case of getting all the right ingredients sorted,” and then enjoying the process of mixing and overdubbing to achieve the proper effect; in turn, Noah compares it to cooking, meeting drummers from various tribes throughout Ghana and creating different combinations that result in the end taste, “that’s where it matters.” Joining the project on A Trip to Bolgatanga are longtime family members like drummer Perry Melius, bassist Doug Wimbish, and multi-instrumentalist Skip McDonald, along with newcoming contributors like Paul Booth, Richard Roswell, and David Fullwood on horns and reeds, percussionists Shadu Rock Adu, Mensa Aka, Akanuoe Angela, and Emmanuel Okine, vocalists Ghetto Priest and King Ayisoba, and more. A video for the album’s closing track, “Microdosing,” was revealed on April 5, featuring Llyr Williams’ animations of Peter Harris’ artwork.











A Trip to Bolgatanga marks the first new album from African Head Charge since 2011’s Voodoo of the Godsent, with the album due to arrive via On-U Sound on July 3 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, the latter appearing in black and glow-in-the-dark variants; pre-orders are now available through Bandcamp. In the interim between albums, the label also released a series of reissues of past albums, as well as the Return of the Crocodile and Churchical Chant of the Iyabinghi rarities and outtakes collections in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

