



Following the release of the band’s eleventh studio album earlier this month, AFI has now announced a headlining tour of the United States to take place in 2022. “So anxiously, we’ve awaited the ability to perform our eleventh record for you,” states front man Davey Havok, with the tour to begin on February 11 in San Diego, CA and run until March 25, concluding in Hollywood. Released on June 11 via Rise Records, Bodies marked AFI’s first full-length outing since the 2017 self-titled album and the subsequent EP The Missing Man the following year; since then, Havok and band mate Jade Puget had continued to work in their electronic side project Blaqk Audio, releasing Only Things We Love in 2019 and Beneath the Black Palms in 2020. Of the return to AFI, Havok calls the band “a foundation” and “an integral part” of his being, with he and his band mates calling the band “home.” Bodies had been written and recorded prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns, but its release had been delayed until this year; it has received widespread acclaim from such publications as BrooklynVegan , SPIN , Alternative Press , and FLOOD Magazine .











Joining AFI on the tour will be electro/post-punk act Cold Cave, whose own Fate in Seven Lessons was released on the same June 11 date as AFI’s Bodies and is available to purchase on Bandcamp and Heartworm Press. The tour follows a pair of shows in August and September in which Cold Cave will not only perform selections from the new album, but a full set encompassing the band’s recently reissued sophomore album Cherish the Light Years, now available on vinyl for the first time via Bandcamp and Heartworm Press.

A full listing of dates for the Bodies Tour 2022 can be found on both bands’ websites.





AFI

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Rise Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Cold Cave

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Heartworm Press

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)