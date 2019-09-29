



Hailing from Istanbul, darkwave act Affet Robot has released a music video for the track “Fırtına” off the band’s new EP Huzursuz Seyirler. Directed by Yağmur Akın Karagöz, the concept revolves around the contrast of “two sides of the same coin, good and evil, light and dark,” relaying a story about the beginning and end of a relationship, all set to the band’s blend of dark post-punk atmosphere and synthpop melody in a style not dissimilar to fellow Turkish act She Past Away.







The video, along with the Huzursuz SeyirlerEP, were released on September 27 via Audioban Records; recorded at Red Bull Studios in Amsterdam, Affet Robot explains the EP’s themes to be those of “disappointment, contradiction, anger, and passion,” with the use of ’80s analog synthesizers and drum machines, reverb-laden vocals, and chorus-drenched guitars to be “modernist, nostalgic, and familiar at the same time.” The band, whose name translates to “Forgive Robot,” released its debut Röntgen album in 2017; the Huzursuz Seyirler EP is available to purchase now on Amazon.

