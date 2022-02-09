



London-based Turkish darkwave and synthpop act Affet Robot has released the “Kills You Again” single in anticipation of an upcoming performance at this year’s SXSW. As the first new material since the Fiyasko album released in early 2021, the track marks the artist’s first track in English; released on February 5, “Kills You Again” was written and produced by band founder Eren Günsan, showcasing Affet Robot’s blend of slick production values and a classic pop sensibility that hearkens back to the ’80s, mixed and mastered by Korine’s Trey Frey. “Kills Your Again” is available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp and Spotify. This year’s SXSW festival will be taking place from Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 20, with Affet Robot performing on Friday, March 18 at Higher Ground.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)