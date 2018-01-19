Aesthetic Perfection covers N*SYNC on upcoming EP





Furthering the band’s transition toward a poppier direction, Aesthetic Perfection has released its own dark interpretation of the N*SYNC boy band pop hit “Bye Bye Bye” as the first single from the upcoming Ebb and Flow EP. The track features New Year’s Day guitarist Nikki Misery, and is one of three tracks on the EP, which is due for release on February 2. Of Ebb and Flow EP, Aesthetic Perfection producer Daniel Graves states that while he is “not one for overwrought nostalgia,” the single’s “swagger recalls a not-so-distant past where the wars were cold and gratuitous excess burned hot.” Also feature on the EP is a remix by Miggiddo, the dance alias of Anaal Nathrakh’s Mick Kenney. Most recently, Graves also produced, cowrote, and featured on the latest single from vocalist NYXX, “Voodoo,” released on January 5. This single marked the first release on Graves’ own Close to Human Music imprint not under the Aesthetic Perfection moniker; NYXX was a guest vocalist on the previous AP single, “Rhythm + Control.”







In addition, Aesthetic Perfection will be joining harsh electro act Grendel and industrial/rock act Peter Turns Pirate on the Severed Nations Tour of North America. The tour launches on April 5 in Fairfield, OH and continues until May 13 in Toronto, Ontario; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the bands’ individual websites.





Aesthetic Perfection/Close to Human Music

