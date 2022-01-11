



From Italy comes Aerialis, the new hybrid alt. metal and electro/rock outlet of Fabio Tats; renowned as a tattoo artist and bass player for the likes of Lester Greenowski, Death-O-Matic, and Wall of Palemhor, Tats founded the band in 2020, with the themes of the band’s forthcoming Dear Silence debut revolving around his personal experiences and simply “describing the last four years of my life.” Calling those four years an extremely difficult time in his life, he goes on to elaborate that he wrote about “what I learnt, what I did wrong. I talk about my victories, my defeats, what I became, for better or for worse,” with the hope that others will relate to his experiences and recognize aspects of their own lives. The album’s title track and its accompanying visualizer act as the introductory single, which Tats explains is “about our need for silence and isolation in order to find ourselves.” Joining the studio lineup of Aerialis is vocalist Simone Sighinolfi and guitarist Luca Cocconi, both of whom also recorded, mixed, and mastered Dear Silene with Tats at Audiocore Studio in Fontevivo, Italy. With Cocconi having worked with The Modern Age Slavery and Browbeat, and Sighinolfi with Hallucinator, Tats explains that their inclusion in the compositional and creative process of Aerialis made for an intense and energetic team effort. Dear Silence is due for digital release on March 4, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp.









Aerialis

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)