ADULT. to release seventh album on Dais Records, announces tour of North America, Europe, and the U.K.





With 2018 marking the Detroit electro/punk band’s twentieth year, ADULT. has signed with experimental label Dais Records to release the duo’s seventh full-length album, This Behavior. Returning to the band’s earlier aggressive dance floor stylings, the album’s 10 tracks began originally as 23 demos created by Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller in a remote Northern Michigan cabin in the winter, isolated and with a minimal amount of gear. Dais will be releasing This Behavior in digital and CD formats, as well as standard black and limited edition multi-colored vinyls on September 7; pre-orders are now available via the label’s website and via Bandcamp.

To preview This Behavior, ADULT. has released as its first single “Perversions of Humankind,” along with a music video. Edited by the band with Kupernus handling art direction, the video was created by Hazelium Productions and features cinematography by director Hazel Hill McCarthy III and Nitzer Ebb vocalist Douglas J. McCarthy.







ADULT. has also announced dates for the This Behavior Tour of North America, beginning on September 7 in Cleveland, OH and continuing until November 2 in Milwaukee, WI; among the supporting acts featured on the tour are Plack Blauge, Wetware, Aaron Dilloway, Azar Swan, Pleasure Leftists, and more. Subsequently, the band will embark on a European/U.K. leg of the tour, from November 23 in Prague, Czech Republic to December 15 in Amsterdam; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the ADULT. website.





