



Since the band’s formation in 1998, Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller have held steadfastly to their own particular brand of electro/punk as ADULT, and with the announcement of a new album, the band pushes further into the realms of sonic decay. Reflecting and rejecting the turmoil of the status quo, Becoming Undone began in the latter half of 2020, presenting themes of impermanence inspired both by the global pandemic as well as the personal loss of Kuperus’ father. With the band simultaneously looking forward and backward – incorporating fresh new gear, while looking back to such industrial forefathers as Throbbing Gristle and Test Dept. – as well as featuring ADULT.’s first song to be devoid of drums, Miller explains the album succinctly, “We weren’t interested in melody or harmony since we didn’t see the world having that.” Becoming Undone marks ADULT.’s ninth full-length record and will be released via Dais Records on February 25, 2022 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the latter appearing in three variants – standard black, “Beige Carpet” (limited to 600 copies), “In the Fog” (limited to 400 copies), and “Warm Sludge” (limited to 200 copies); pre-orders for the album are available via Bandcamp and the Dais webstore.







In addition, ADULT. has announced dates for a European/U.K. tour beginning on March 7 in Bristol and concluding on April 2 in Nijmegen in The Netherlands; a North American leg will follow, from April 13 in Cleveland, OH to the band’s hometown of Detroit, MI on May 21. Having performed at this year’s ColdWaves, ADULT. will also be closing out 2021 with a November 20 performance in Los Angeles and on New Year’s Eve in St. Paul, MN. A full listing of live dates will be appearing soon on the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)