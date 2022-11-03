



Initially formed by Justin Pearson and Luke Henshaw as a duo, Planet B has since added Kevin Avery and Scott Osment to its ranks, continuing the band’s mission to forge a new brand of sonic subversion. Now, the group has joined forces with fellow underground agitators ADULT. for the release of the Glass in the Trash/Release Me 7-inch single. As the duo of Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller have referred to their music as an effort to harness “the perverse aspects of the late ’70s analog dystopian post-modernism,” this merger should come as no surprise given Planet B’s own forays into similar territory, blending elements of hip-hop, hardcore punk, industrial, and the horror movie soundtracks of the ’70s and ’80s. The results are a pair of driving apocalyptic dance tracks in which each band’s creative strengths complement the other. The Glass in the Trash/Release Me 7-inch is due for release on January 6, 2023 and will be available in neon orange from ADULT.’s webstore, and in green vinyl from Pearson’s Three One G Records; each vinyl variant is limited to 250 copies. Digital pre-orders can be found on Bandcamp, with the “Release Me” B-side track available to preview stream; an earlier mix of the song had originally been released by ADULT. in September of 2020, and is available as a standalone item on Bandcamp.







Glass in the Trash/Release Me follows ADULT.’s Becoming Undone album, released in February of this year. The single also marks the first new release from Planet B since the 2020 cover of M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls.” Pearson and Henshaw subsequently formed Satanic Planet with ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and The Satanic Temple spokesperson and co-founder Lucian Greaves, releasing the band’s self-titled debut in May of 2021. Osment and Avery have both worked with Pearson in Deaf Club and Retox, respectively.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)