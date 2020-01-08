



Blending elements of dream pop, goth, and post-punk, New York’s ADORNS has unveiled a new music video for the upcoming single “With What Sacrifice.” Directed and edited by Erika Rogers, the video is a visual deluge of light and color, with imagery that is at once evocative, erotic, and esoteric to create a darkly kaleidoscopic accompaniment to the song; the video makes its premiere here on ReGen Magazine .







The With What Sacrifice 7-inch includes the B-side track “Pale Shoulders,” with the 7-inch EP due for release on February 28 in digital and limited edition vinyl formats; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp. This is the second release from ADORNS following the Locked Box EP released in January of last year, which is available as a free download via Bandcamp.









ADORNS

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)