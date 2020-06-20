



Los Angeles industrial/doom act Fact Pattern has unleashed a new remix of “Under the Knife,” the opening track to the band’s 2019 Fallen Language album. Created by Austin, TX based electro and industrial/rock act Adoration Destroyed, the remix was released on June 29 – Juneteenth – to coincide with Bandcamp’s donations on this day to the NNACP and the Black Lives Matter movement; additionally, Fact Pattern includes a link to a comprehensive list of resources for those who wish to participate and contribute to the movement, complete with a master list of companies supporting #BlackLivesMatter.







Mastered by Brent Vallefuoco at Hear No Evil Studio, the Adoration Destroyed remix of “Under the Knife” is now available via Bandcamp; the original version of the song was written and produced by Fact Pattern’s Jack Lowd and Ian Flux, with Flux creating the artwork in collaboration with Samantha Franco of BARA HARI. Additionally, Flux produced BARA HARI’s Pandora’s Box EP, also released on June 19 and available now on Bandcamp, with all proceeds also going toward the Black Lives Matter movement.

Fact Pattern

Adoration Destroyed

BARA HARI

NAACP

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)