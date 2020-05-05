



April 23 marked the release of You Should See Me In a Crown, the new EP from Austin, Texas based electro and industrial/rock act Adoration Destroyed, via Cleopatra Records. Now, the band has unveiled the music video for the title track, a unique and darkly synth-laced rendition of the Billie Eilish hit; with cinematography and editing by Adoration Destroyed front man and founder Erik Gustafson, the video was shot in the renowned Elysium nightclub in Austin, with additional visual effects provided by Karl Whinnery and Jenner Carnelian acting as director of photography.







Along with “You Should See Me In a Crown,” the EP features the original tracks “Blackout Again” and “Tonight,” both written and produced by Gustafson, with mixing and mastering provided by live synth player and backup vocalist Ritchard F. Napierkowski. The You Should See Me In a Crown EP marks the first new material from Adoration Destroyed since the 2017 release of the Ritual Deconstruction companion EP to 2016’s Ritual Damage album; as well in 2018, the band collaborated with Lorelei Dreaming for the track “Ember,” which appeared on Remembrance, the fifth volume of the acclaimed Electronic Saviors compilation series.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)