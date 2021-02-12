



Acclaimed post-punk act ACTORS has released a new single, titled “Strangers,” marking the band’s first release of 2021. The song follows the Halloween release of “Love U More,” the two singles offering the first tastes of the band’s highly anticipated new album, Acts of Worship, with more releases planned to appear throughout the year. Of “Strangers,” front man and producer Jason Corbett states that the song “reflects some of the weight and uncertainty we felt coming off the road to deal with everything that’s been going on,” going to call the process of making music a cathartic experience for him and the band. Released on Friday, February 12 with an accompanying music video, “Strangers” is available now to purchase or stream via Bandcamp and Spotify.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)