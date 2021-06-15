



With a new album on the way, post-punk quartet ACTORS is seemingly in no shortage of creative energy; following the April release of the “Like Suicide” single, front man and producer Jason Corbett has now created a darkly pulsating remix for “The Earthen Call,” a track by Brooklyn-based goth rock duo A Cloud of Ravens. As the track is due to appear on that band’s forthcoming remix companion to the sophomore album Another Kind of Midnight, the accompanying music video was directed by Stefano Bertelli and features evocative CGI animation from SeenFilm. Another Kind of Midnight – The Remixes is due for release on June 24 on Cleopatra Records, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp; among the other remixers on the album are Steven Archer (Stoneburner, Ego Likeness), Chris Vrenna (Tweaker, ex-Nine Inch Nails), John Fryer (Black Needle Noise), Paul Bancell (Ritual Howls), Soren Bryce (Tummyache), and Ronny Moorings (Clan of Xymox).











In addition, ACTORS keyboardist Shannon Hemmett has released the latest EP from her own darkwave project Leathers, titled Reckless. The EP follows a series of leaked singles over the years, with 2016’s “Missing Scene” and 2017’s “Day For Night” featured alongside the opening title track and “Phantom Heart,” with the Reckless EP now available digitally on Bandcamp. Leathers is currently working on a full-length album, with plans for the album and subsequent tour to appear in 2022. ACTORS is also currently working on Acts of Worship, the follow-up to the band’s highly acclaimed 2018 album It Will Come to You.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)