



As the two band sgear up for another round of European tour dates, ACTORS, Leathers, and Bootblacks have joined forces for a special music video honoring the transgressive and adventurous spirit of the late David Bowie. With its lyrics dealing with issues of gender identity, “Boys Keep Swinging” remains one of the artist’s most potently relevant songs 43 years after its original release, with the luminaries of modern post-punk and alt. rock performing a remarkably faithful cover that does not skimp on the song’s inherent irony and swagger. Directed by Dan O’Connell, the queer-friendly video features members of the bands performing in drag, mirroring Bowie’s original 1979 video, with ACTORS/Leathers’ bassist/guitarist Kendall Wooding providing a blistering noise-riddled guitar solo that would surely make Adrian Belew proud. The video was created in association with the non-profit organization FACTOR – The Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent on Recordings. Additionally, ACTORS and Bootblacks will both be performing a series of individual live dates before hooking up again for a European tour, beginning October 30 and running until November 19, including appearances at WaveFest and Connexion Live; a full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the bands’ websites.





ACTORS

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Bootblacks

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Leathers

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

FACTOR

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram

David Bowie

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)