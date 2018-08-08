ACTORS announces U.S. tour in September





With appearances scheduled for all three ColdWaves events, Vancouver post-punk band ACTORS has announced that it will embark on a tour of the U.S. in September. Beginning with the third night of ColdWaves N.Y.C. on Saturday, September 15, the tour will take the band coast-to-coast until September 30 in Los Angeles, CA. Joining the band on various dates will be support acts Bootblacks, Soft Kill, Trisomie 21, and Creux Lies. In addition, the September 16 date of the tour marks the band’s appearance at the Murder of Crows festival in Brooklyn, NY, with dates prior to the tour including the Infest festival’s 20th anniversary in Bradford, U.K. on August 25; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the ACTORS website. The band’s latest album, It Will Come to You was released on March 9 on Artoffact Records, and is available via Bandcamp, with the music video for the track “Slaves” premiering via Post-Punk.com on July 23.









