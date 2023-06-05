



Since the trio made its debut in half a decade ago, Fotocrime has been making significant strides in the realms of darkwave and post-punk, building upon an “electronic-meets-organic” blend of styles that has taken the band through three albums, two EPs, and live performances with the likes of Nitzer Ebb, Pop.1280, Soft Kill, HIDE, and more. Now signed to Artoffact Records, the band has announced the release of a fourth full-length album that sees Ryan Patterson, Nick Thieneman, and Will Allard infusing elements of art rock, soul, and Italo disco; appropriately titled Accelerated, the album presents Fotocrime’s reactive response to the rapidity of modern life, wherein access to information and art has led to excess. Produced by Patterson, Accelerated is due for release on September 8 via Artoffact Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with pre-orders available now via Bandcamp; the title track and “Turn Away” serve as introductory singles, available to preview stream now, while the video for “Accelerated” made its premiere on Post-Punk.com on June 1.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)