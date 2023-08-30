



The King in Yellow has attained a cultlike status befitting its subject, inspiring countless works of literature, cinema, and music; such is the case with Carcosa, the sophomore album from Australian industrial/rock outfit A Somerset Parade. Taking inspiration from the 1895 short story collection by Robert W. Chambers, the album sees the band persevering through the adversities of the pandemic, personal loss, and the creative process, the band having written and developed Carcosa over the course of four years. Picking up where 2017’s Against All Odds left off, A Somerset Parade delves even deeper into melodic hooks and synthetic industrial soundscapes to supplement moments of delicate atmosphere and pure rock aggression, with “Blood Calls For Blood” serving as the latest single and music video, shot and edited by Jack Marsho, directed by the band. June 17 saw the reveal of the appropriately titled “Alpha” single, also from Carcosa, which is due to drop via WormHoleDeath Records later in the year.





A Somerset Parade

WormHoleDeath Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)