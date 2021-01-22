



After signing to Metropolis Records in 2019 and releasing three full-length albums, the Stockholm based group A Projection has at last unveiled a new standalone single. Taking the band’s post-punk sound into darker realms, “Darwin’s Eden” sees the group approaching a more contemporary electronic setting evoking a feeling of desolation; mirroring this vibe is the accompanying music video, directed by Nicklas Lindahl and shot in a Swedish church and a biological museum filled with antique taxidermy, both closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Darwin’s Eden” was released today, January 22, via Metropolis Records, and is available on Bandcamp and all major digital and streaming outlets; the single marks the first new material from A Projection since the October 2019 release of the band’s third album Section.









A Projection

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)