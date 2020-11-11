



A Primitive Evolution, the dark alt. electro/rock band fronted by The Birthday Massacre bassist Brett Carruthers, has released a music video for “Ghost,” which made its premiere on MXDWN . “We’d never written an epic long piece like this before,” states Carruthers, who was inspired to write the song from dreams of his deceased father; with themes of love and grief, the title refers to the ghosts that continue to haunt us, possibly communicating with us, and that “the disappointment is waking up to reality.” Directed by Terra Joy McNerthney and produced and edited by Bailey Northcott for Scoundrel Entertainment, the video for “Ghost” takes place in a desolate and dreamlike post-apocalypse wherein two survivors – played by Carruthers and A Primitive Evolution bassist Stephany Seki – search for connection; “Radio waves call to them, but what will they find at the source of the signal?” As Seki’s character is masked, Carruthers comments that at the time of shooting, it wasn’t known that masks would be a widespread necessity, specifying that “Steph pushed to have her character masked because we loved this hooded mask piece by Nathalia Gaviria and it suited the ost-apocalyptic vibe of the production.” Interspersed with the narrative is a band performance, including drummer Stu Dead, making for a dynamic and powerful presentation. “Ghost” appears on The Becoming, released by A Primitive Evolution in October 2018 via Metropolis Records.









A Primitive Evolution

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)