A Primitive Evolution to release third album, first with Metropolis Records





A Primitive Evolution (A.P.E.) has signed with Metropolis Records for the release of the band’s third album, titled Becoming. Recorded at the Toronto based band’s own self-built Desolation Studios, Becoming shows A.P.E. strengthening its already darkened brand of electronic tinged metal, with the album’s title track now available to stream or purchase, along with pre-orders for the full-length record, via Bandcamp or the band’s website. The second track, “Who’s Your Maker?” is currently offered as a free download by the band for a limited time.







Becoming is due for release on October 5; the record also features A Primitive Evolution collaborating with writer/producer Ian D’Sa of Canadian alt. rock band Billy Talent, and engineer Kenny Luong, known for his work with Billy Talent, Diva Destruction, The Tea Party, and most recently fellow Toronto indie/new wave band Metric.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)