



It has been five years since A Primitive Evolution made a splash with the Becoming album, but the Toronto band returned earlier this month with the Ace of Spades EP, delivering a punchy and slow-grinding cover of the Motörhead classic alongside two new tracks. Now, the band continues to indulge in the song’s blistering rock & roll fury with the reveal of a music video, shot and directed by Mareks and showcasing APE’s unbridled power as a live act. The band explains that the song had been performed in many live shows for fun, and that Motörhead classics were in regular rotation during the writing of Becoming; opting to finally record the cover for this EP, APE opted to deviate from the original version’s thrashing speed. “What if we slowed this track way down to sound like one of our dirty rock jams,” APE states, expressing satisfaction with the results and regret that Motörhead founder and songwriter Lemmy Kilmister will never have the opportunity to hear it, having passed away in December of 2015. “May the metal gods accept this filthy offering.” A Primitive Evolution’s Ace of Spades EP was released on March 3 via Metropolis Records, with work continuing on a full-length follow-up to 2018’s Becoming.









A Primitive Evolution

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)