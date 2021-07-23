



As celebrated for their distintctive haircuts as for being one of the defining bands of the early ’80s new wave sound, A Flock of Seagulls has announced the release of String Theory. Following 2019’s Ascension, the album is the second installment of orchestral reimaginings of the band’s best known hits and fan favorites, with the original quartet – vocalist/keyboardist Mike Score, drummer Ali Score, bassist Frank Maudsley, and guitarist Paul Reynolds – joined by several prominent orchestras from around the world, including the Prague Philharmonic. Among the songs featured on String Theory are “Say You Love Me,” “What You Said, What You Meant,” “The Story of a Young Heart,” “Hearts On Fire,” “Living in Heaven,” and more; a music video for “Say You Love Me” premiered on July 1, with the album due for release on August 20. Pre-orders for the album, including a four-CD deluxe edition box set, are available on the band’s website – the box features the album in multiple mixes, remixes, the “Say You Love Me” CD single, and a postcard signed by Mike Score. Ascension was released in July of 2018 and featured orchestral versions of hits like “I Ran,” “Space Age Love Song,” “Telecommunication,” and “DNA.”





