



Following the late April release of the Brooklyn goth/rock and post-punk band’s latest album, A Cloud of Ravens has joined the Metropolis Records roster, with the label now to release Lost Hymns for the North American market. Mastered by Jason Corbett at Jacknife Sound, the record’s 11 tracks were composed, recorded, and produced by the duo of Matthew McIntosh and Beth Narducci, its themes revolving around a world in peril and chaos; “how dire do things need to get in this world,” McIntosh explains, “for us to realize, as a society and culturally, that maybe something needs to shift as far as how we honor each other, the futility of war, and how we treat the environment?”







Lost Hymns is currently available via all major digital outlets, as well as in CD and vinyl formats through Bandcamp; originally released on April 28 via Nexilis Records and Schubert Music Europe, Metropolis will also be releasing an expanded edition of Lost Hymns later in the year, featuring bonus remixes and an exclusive track. The signing with Metropolis happens fresh off the heels of A Cloud of Ravens’ North American and European tour runs in support of the album, which saw the band sharing the stage with Then Comes Silence, Clan of Xymox, and The Sisters of Mercy.

A Cloud of Ravens

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Nexilis Records / Schubert Music Europe

Website, Facebook (Nexilis), Facebook (Schubert), Instagram (Nexilis), Instagram (Schubert)



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)