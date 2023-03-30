



With a new album and tour looming on the horizon for the New York City post-punk duo, A Cloud of Ravens has released the final single teasing the forthcoming Lost Hymns, titled “Parable.” Recorded and produced by Matthew McIntosh and Beth Narducci, the song follows on the themes of the preceding single, searching for the light of hope through multiple facets of darkness; “how dire do things need to get in this world,” McIntosh explains, “for us to realize, as a society and culturally, that maybe something needs to shift as far as how we honor each other, the futility of war, and how we treat the environment?” He goes on to state that the song channels the Einsteinian definition of insanity, “doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result,” with “Parable” positing that the path of least resistance for the benefit of all on this one planet makes the most sense.











“Parable” was released on March 28 from the forthcoming Lost Hymns, which is due to arrive on April 28 via Nexilis Records and Schubert Music Europe. Previous singles include “Requiem For the Sun,” “Nature of Artifice,” and “The Blackest Mantra.” Recorded in 2021 and mastered by Jason Corbett (ACTORS) at his Jacknife Sound studio, Lost Hymns follows up on A Cloud of Ravens’ acclaimed 2021 album Another Kind of Midnight; a remix companion was released later that year, followed in 2022 by the band’s rendition of The Clash’s 1980 anti-war single “The Call Up,” released as a benefit single for Ukraine relief.

Furthermore, A Cloud of Ravens will be embarking on a touring cycle that begins with an appearance at Dark Spring Baltimore on April 15, before heading to Europe from April 22 to May 13 with fellow dark rockers Then Comes Silence, as well as a later date on July 21. From May 31 to June 16, the band will be – along with Curse Mackey – a support act on the second leg of Clan of Xymox’s North American tour. A full listing of live dates and ticket links can be found via SongKick.

A Cloud of Ravens

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Nexilis Records / Schubert Music Europe

Website, Facebook (Nexilis), Facebook (Schubert), Twitter, Instagram (Nexilis), Instagram (Schubert)



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)