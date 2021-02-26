



As the first taste of the band’s forthcoming album, Brooklyn darkwave and goth/rock act A Cloud of Ravens has unveiled the music video for the new single, “When It Comes.” Directed by Kevin Condon, the video offers a monochromatic look at the duo of Beth and Matthew performing and traveling through the cold urban sprawl of their New York home, with editing by Hunter Airheart; like all of the band’s songs, “When It Comes” follows themes of “love, loss, faith, life, and what looms beyond,” with the digital single releasing on March 2 via Bandcamp.











Due for release on March 16 via Cleopatra Records, Another Kind of Midnight marks the sophomore full-length record from A Cloud of Ravens, following the In the Wicked Hours debut released in 2019. The band also released the EP The First Year in July 2020 compiling the duo’s first two releases.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)