



From the U.K. comes Siouxsie Suicide, the electro/punk project of DJ Deadguy. Aided and abetted by a revolving door of collaborators both live and in the studio, this Friday, December 16 marks the release of the band’s official debut single, “Cheaper Than Suicide,” following up on the Too Much TV? demo EP and the Live in Scarborough EP released in January and June of this year, respectively; the latter EP was originally recorded and released as a CDR in 2005, with DJ Deadguy going on to build his reputation with raucous live sets and performances, including regular appearances a the Whitby gothic festival. Siouxsie Suicide draws on a myriad of influences, primarily the D.I.Y. attitude of late ’70s punk infused with the technological approach of the ’90s and beyond, with the band referring to its sound as “An evil concoction of punk rock, industrial electronics, pop culture, and urban decay.” Pre-saves for the “Cheaper Than Suicide” single are available now, with plans for more releases to appear in 2023.









