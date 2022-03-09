



With her home country now effectively a warzone, Ukrainian electronic producer Dasha “Dari” Maksymova works to complete her forthcoming album under the moniker of 6th Crowd. “I noticed that modern culture has plenty of references to music from western and central parts of my country, but nothing from the east,” Maksymova explains, having begun research into Ukrainian history as a response to the Russian invasion; “I wanted to change that balance and bring songs from East Ukraine back to life, to remind myself and everyone that Donbas is a historical part of Ukraine, no matter how badly Putin wants to destroy it.” Step (named for the Ukrainian word for Steppe) follows up on her 2020 Avoid the Void and 2021 What Happened EPs, with “Sokolonko” marking its first single; drawing inspiration from an old harvest song from her home in Donbas, the song is 6th Crowd’s direct counterattack on Russian president Putin’s assault on Ukraine, with Maksymova citing the efforts of the Ukrainian people during the era of the Soviet Union to preserve their heritage and language – with Russification rampant in then newly built cities, “people in villages continued to be a real pain in the ass.” She continues, “Yes, they lived in the Soviet Union and yes, they worked in Soviet fields, but one thing they did that drove the Russians crazy: the villagers spoke Ukrainian and sang their own songs.”







Proceeds from sales of the “Sokolonko” single – available to purchase via Bandcamp and Apple Music, and to stream on Spotify – will go to Vostok SOS, a non-governmental humanitarian campaign to support IDPs (internally displaced persons) and those affected by conflict. Step is currently in production with plans to release later in 2022.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)