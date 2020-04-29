



Dark electro and post-industrial artist Matt Auxier is reissuing via the Sentient Ruin imprint his first two cassette releases under the moniker of 6th Circle in a remastered 12-inch vinyl package. Compiling the two EPs into a comprehensive LP, spanning 11 tracks, Pacified/Conjuring marks 6th Circle’s follow-up to the 2019 debut The Third Estate; with each EP given their own respective sides on the record, all 11 tracks have been remixed and remastered by Auxier. Written and recorded in 2017, the long out-of-print Pacified EP was released in 2018 via Knife Vision, while the Conjuring EP was released later that same year on Phage Tapes and Squall Recordings; Sentient Ruin will be releasing the Pacified/Conjuring LP on May 15, with digital and vinyl pre-orders available via Bandcamp.





6th Circle

Facebook, Bandcamp

Sentient Ruin Laboratories

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)