



This past April saw industrial and alt. rock act 51 Peg release its fourth studio album, A\Version, with the band still standing as one of the Baltimore/DC area’s most intense and powerful live entities. From that album now comes the music video for “Cursory Rhymes,” directed and edited by Shane Michael Colella; one of the more progressive and darkly melodic tracks on A\Version, the song has already become a live favorite among fans. As such, the video blends live footage shot by Eva Colella with an evocative and dreamy narrative centered on the band members – vocalist Jeff Sargent, guitarist Carlo Pizarro, keyboardist Tim Phillips, and drummer Brian Fasani.







“Cursory Rhymes” marks the third single from A\Version, following “The Distance Between” and the band’s cover of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face.” The album was released on April 11 and is available via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats. 51 Peg served as the local opening act for Stabbing Westward and I Ya Toyah at Baltimore’s Soundstage this past September, and the band will be returning to Lovecrafts in Mechanicsburg, PA on November 2 to open for Genitorturers. A full listing of the band’s live shows and ticket links can be found on the 51 Peg website.





51 Peg

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)