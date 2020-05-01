



Having spent a decade on hiatus, Baltimore industrial/rock band 51 Peg re-emerged in 2016 with the release of a three-track EP, which served as the first taste of what the subsequent 2018 album A\VOID had in store; since then, the band has been revitalizing audiences with an energetic live presence that demands attention. Now, with 2020 marking the twentieth anniversary of the release of 51 Peg’s debut album, Strange Appointments, the group has released a new EP, Cut the Wire, as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp; featuring three brand new tracks that showcase 51 Peg’s continually evolving brand of electrified synths and crunchy alt. rock, the EP was mixed, mastered, and engineered by Tony Correlli at The Deep End Studio in Baltimore, with vocal recording and production by Marcus Davis at Triple Wide Studios in Tucson, AZ. Cut the Wire is the band’s third consecutive release with the current lineup of Jeff Sargent on vocals, guitarist/bassist Carlo Pizarro, Tim Phillips on synths, and Brian Fasani on drums and additional synths.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)