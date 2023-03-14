



DC-based electro and industrial/rock act 51 Peg had made a strong showing with the 2018 A\VOID album, signaling the band’s return after a long absence. Since then, we’ve seen the Cut the Wire EP and some sporadic live performances to indicate continued productivity, with today’s release of “The Distance Between” offering a taste of the forthcoming A\Version. Available via Bandcamp as a free download, the track follows 51 Peg’s cover of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face” released this past October, and the December 2020 revision of “U.V.,” the original version of which appeared on the band’s Strange Appointments debut in 2000. 2021 had been a quiet year for 51 Peg, with vocalist Jeff Sargent relocating from Arizona back to the Baltimore/DC area, drummer Brian Fasani traveling, keyboardist Tim Phillips working with electro/goth outfit The Neuro Farm, and guitarist Carlo Pizarro performing with rock band Last Kiss Goodnight. A\Version is due to arrive on April 11, marking 51 Peg’s fourth full-length effort overall.









51 Peg

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)