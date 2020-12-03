



Hot on the heels of the Flesh maxi-single, Chicago post-industrial/metal act 5 R V L N 5 follows up with a new single to showcase the talents of two of the most pioneering artists in the genre – Justin K. Broadrick and Sanford Parker. “This song really relates back to a certain period in my life two or three years ago,” explains band founder/songwriter Chuck Clybourne about “World of Filth,” going on to call that time as one of misery and chaos that resulted in him spending time in a mental health facility due to severe depression. He continues, “I knew I wanted to make the gnarliest, most brutal sounding shit I could,” emphasizing the song’s lack of live guitars and drums and utilizing only vocals and a drum machine, a process he calls simple, effective, and cathartic.







With the single taken from The Black Mark debut album released eariler this year, the World of Filth maxi-single showcases Broadrick’s and Parker’s efforts to transport the song into their own particular realms of sonic brutality – Broadrick is best known for his work in such bands as Godflesh, Jesu, and Napalm Death, while Parker has collaborated with the likes of Statiqbloom, EyeHateGod, Black Magnet, and Mirrors of Psychic Warfare. Broadrick’s Dissociation Remix first premiered on No Clean Singing , while Parker’s Deliverance Remix premiered on CVLT Nation , each being given their own visualizer clip. The World of Filth maxi-single was released on December 2 and is now available to purchase via Bandcamp in digital and CD formats.





