



Industrial/metal act 3EETH has revealed a new single and music video, “Merchant of the Void,” marking the band’s first release of new material since 2019’s Metawar. The song addresses themes of existential dread as the proliferation of A.I. into all facets of life, the collapse of banks and governments, and climate change spiral out of control; front man Alexis Mincolla states, “the insatiable appetite of data commodification devours our sense of meaning,” further recalling the words of William S. Burroughs, “The junk merchant doesn’t sell his product to the consumer… he sells the consumer to his product.” The accompanying music video stands as one of 3TEETH’s most lavish productions yet, featuring graphics by Matteo Santoro, one of the leading animators in Hollywood and a childhood friend of Mincolla.







“Merchant of the Void” serves as the first in a series of monthly releases planned to tease a new full-length album. According to 3TEETH, the band had formulated much of the new material waway from the anxiety of Los Angeles, opting for the quiet desert of Joshua Tree; as with the preceding “Paralyze” collaboration with Ho99o9, the band worked with renowned sound designer and game composer Mick Gordon (DOOM, Prey), as well as producers Nick Rowe (Greg Puciato, Bloodsimple) and Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, 8MM, A Perfect Circle). With Gordon counting the band among his favorite acts, Gordon comments, “The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species, and by that, I mean the album is a world unto itself. I’m just stoked that these guys have allowed me along for the ride.”

Since the Metawar album, 3TEETH had also released the Guns Akimbo soundtrack single, which featured covers of Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” and The Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz,” as well as the “Paralyze” single with Ho99o9, both in 2021. The band toured later that year as a support act for Cradle of Filth’s Lustmord and Tourgasm Northa American tour.

3TEETH

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Mick Gordon

Website, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Sean Beavan

Website (SOS Management), Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Century Media Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)