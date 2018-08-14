3TEETH front man to be featured in upcoming cyberpunk video game





The Nothing, a cyberpunk video game currently in development, has released a video teaser announcing that Alexis Mincolla, the enigmatic front man for industrial/metal band 3TEETH, will be featured as a primary character. Set in a dystopian vision of Los Angeles in the year 2108, the game’s story centers around the PXL Corporation’s nightmarish control over the world; the creators of a NeuroLink system that allowed for direct interface between human brains and machines, the corporations original goals seemed benevolent before decades of establishing “utopian ecosystems for the world’s elite to live outside of the blight of urban decay, pollution, and crime” led to a more totalitarian outlook. In the trailer, which features an original unreleased track by 3TEETH, Mincolla is revealed to the PXL Corporation CEO. The game also starts actor Seth Goodfellow as the protagonist Dresden 7442.







Directed and programmed by Matthew R. Walsh and co-written with Britany Walsh, The Nothing is being developed for PS4, Nintendo Switch, XBox One, Windows, and Linux. With a Kickstarter campaign to launch in September, The Nothing is stated to be an open world role playing game with 12 possible endings; “Whether you are a hero or villain by the end of the game depends on you.” Additional information about the game’s background and development can be found on The Nothing‘s website. A soundtrack teaser was also released, with snippets of music produced by Ron Wasserman; it has not been stated if 3TEETH will provide any additional or supplemental music to the game.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)