



Three years after the two bands first collaborated, industrial/metal stalwarts 3TEETH and punk/hip-hop act Ho99o9 have once again joined forces on a new single, titled “Paralyze.” 3TEETH front man Alexis Mincolla explains that the song is a commentary on the paralyzed state of the masses, stating that “we all know things have to change, but it seems easier to imagine the end of the world then it does to actually change at this point.” Never one to mince words, he goes on to address “media-induced tribalism” that spreads the contagion of this paralysis, concluding that “This song was aiming to reflect the frustrations and the horror that we all experience in our current state of waking sleep paralysis these days.” As the first taste of the band’s new album following 2019’s Metawar, “Paralyze” also features the production talents of Mick Gordon, best known for his work on such video games as DOOM and Prey; of the collaboration, which will encompass the entirety of the new album, Gordon states, “The new album charts course through the next stage of our vanity-led evolution as a species,” going on to call the record a world unto itself. Having previously toured and worked with 3TEETH in 2018 on the Lights Out 7-inch, which featured the tracks “Lights Out” and “Time’s Up” to promote, Ho99o9 also adds, “This is only the beginning of an incendiary snowball effect – the nuke is yet to come.”







“Paralyze” is now available to purchase/stream digitally via all major outlets, with the new album expected to be released by 2022 via Century Media Records. In addition, 3TEETH will be acting as direct support for gothic extreme metal act Cradle of Filth on the Lustmord and Tourgasm Tour of North America, which begins on October 1 in Dallas, TX and concludes on October 29 at the Monterrey Metal Festival in Mexico; subsequent to the tour, 3TEETH will also appear on November 13 at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, FL. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)