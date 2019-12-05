



Industrial/metal group 3TEETH continues its campaign in support of the third full-length album, METAWAR, with the announcement of a co-headlining North American tour in Spring 2020 with death metal act Carnifex. Beginning on March 13 in Santa Ana, CA and concluding in Las Vegas, NV on April 18, the META X Tour will feature support from fellow industrial and metal agitators SKOLD and The Browning, with tickets going on sale Friday, December 6. Referring to themselves as “a truly deadly combination of underground metal,” 3TEETH vocalist Alexis Mincolla and Carnifex vocalist Scott Ian Lewis comment that the META X Tour “is going to roll into cities like an industrialized war machine laying waste to everything in its path and you’re not going to want to miss it.” The META X Tour follows immediately after 3TEETH completes a brief U.K. and European run in February with <PIG> joining for the U.K. dates. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the bands’ websites. Produced by Sean Beavan, 3TEETH’s METAWAR was released via Century Media Records on July 5.





