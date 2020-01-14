



Russian retro-futuristic synthwave trio 3FORCE has announced the release of its latest album, Divide & Collide. Retaining the group’s signature vibe and aggressive energy, 3FORCE expands into new elements on the album, from the polished and low key style of “Promise” to paying homage to the band’s rock influences on tracks like “Uprising” with vocalist Robin Adams, and “Abyss” featuring Scandroid. The project’s nostalgic, club-friendly 2015 debut album, Intergalactic solidified 3FORCE’s place in the retrowave movement, with the 2017 Resistance follow-up landing the group a multi-album deal with the independent FiXT Neon label. Due for release on January 17, Divide & Collide will be available in digital formats and can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp and the FiXT webstore.





