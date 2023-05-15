



Vincent Uhlig’s electro/industrial project 2nd Face has returned after an absence of six years, not only releasing the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Nemesis, but also revealing a lyric video for the album track “Life(L)over.” With lines like “I’m sold to cold emotions” and “Your words are crashing into a breathing wall” set to an ominous bass line, chilled pianos, and bleak atmospheres, the song offers a mere taste of the progressive underpinnings of 2nd Face’s sound on utOpium, the video created by Kain of fellow Dependent act NER\OGRIS. “Life(L)over” premiered on May 4, one week before the album’s release.







utOpium was released on Friday, May 12 via Dependent Records, with Uhlig utilizing several vintage synthesizers bestowed upon him by his father, Wolf-Rüdiger Uhlig, who had been keyboardist/vocalist of such Krautrock acts as Murphy Blend and Hanuman. The album is now available in digital and CD formats through Bandcamp; the deluxe edition features several standalone demos created between 2018-2020, as well as a “Director’s Cut” version of the album track “1 of the Others.” Physical formats can be purchased by SPKR Media in both North America and worldwide.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)