



Seattle cyberpunk and dark electro duo 2Libras has been steadily making its presence known since 2018 with a series of singles and EPs, with today, February 10, marking the release of the pair's latest, titled "Heart On." "Growing up with the internet has left little to the imagination," the band states, referring the titular phrase as "I want to hold your hand" for the current generation, the juxtaposition of sexual impulse with innocent expressions of affection adding to the song's darkly vibrant groove; "How can you express yourself properly out in the real world," the band continues, "when the words have never even left your lips? Might as well try and find out. You don't have to be shy." Supplementing the new single is a corresponding music video, in which 2Libras explains, "You can get a taste of what it's like to be a rockstar."











“Heart On” follows the October 2022 release of “Infected,” marking the second single from 2Libras’ forthcoming full-length album. Scheduled for release on March 17, the album features 11 tracks written and recorded by Jewels and Wesley Foster Rogers, co-produced and mixed by Aaron C. Schroeder of Pierced Ears; calling the album “dark and dreamy, heavy and sad,” World’s End follos a cyberpunk-inspired narrative exploring the question, ” What does the ghost in the machine mean when it tells the 2Libras to follow a goat… what happens at the World’s End?”

2Libras

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)