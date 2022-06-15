



Gradually building up his profile over the last four years to become a truly formidable presence in modern industrial/metal, James Hammontree at last reveals details for the release of Body Prophecy, the second album under the banner of Black Magnet. Spearheaded by such singles as “Violent Mechanix” and “Floating in Violence,” the sophomore album shows the artist taking Black Magnet into harsher realms of sonic aggression, balanced by noisy yet striking hooks, “molded for the stage and constructed to keep bodies in motion and listeners transfixed.” Like 2020’s Hallucination Scene, Body Prophecy was engineered and mixed by Sanford Parker (Mirrors of Psychic Warfare, Statiqbloom, 5 R V L N 5), and mastered by Collin Jordan (MINISTRY, Pigface, Eyehategod), with cover artwork created by Jesse Draxler (Federal Prisoner, Nine Inch Nails, Ho99o9); additionally, the album concludes with a remix of the album track “Incubate” by Justin K. Broadrick (Godflesh, Jesu, Zonal). Due for release on July 28 via 20 Buck Spin, Body Prophecy will be released in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with digital pre-orders available via the Black Magnet and 20 Buck Spin Bandcamps – pre-orders for physical formats will be arriving in early July. Furthermore, Black Magnet plans to tour sporadically over 2022 and 2023 in support of the record, with the band’s next show announced for July 22 in Oklahoma City with Twin Tribes.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)