



It had been nearly nine years since Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez released their eponymous debut when the duo released the Permanent.Radiant EP, indicating that new music from ††† (Crosses) was soon to follow. Now, the band makes good on this promise with the announcement of Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., due to arrive on October 13 via Warner Bros. Music. From the album, the band revealed its first single this past Friday, August 4, titled “Invisible Hand,” which made its premiere via BrooklynVegan.com ; the video, produced by Alexis Ingram, was directed by Lopez with Lorenzo Carrera, with BrooklynVegan calling it “a great example of †††’s soaring, propulsive, gothy sound.”







Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. will be released in digital, CD, cassette, and vinyl formats; the album will feature a guest appearance by New York rapper El-P, as well as The Cure’s Robert Smith on the song “Girls Float † Boys Cry.” Furthermore, ††† has announced a series of tour dates, with two consecutive dates taking place in Los Angeles at the Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on November 13-14; the band will then perform the Darker Waves Festival in Huntington Beach on November 18, Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY on November 28, and finally on December 4 in San Francisco at The Chapel. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found via the band’s website.

††† was founded in 2011 by Moreno and Lopez, the two having been friends since childhood, exploring elements of dark electronic, gothic, industrial, and post-punk. Moreno is best known as the vocalist for art and alt. metal band Deftones, while Lopez had been the guitarist for post-hardcore act Far.

††† (Crosses)

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram

Warner Music Group

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)