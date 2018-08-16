While known primarily for Assemblage 23, with an upcoming appearance at ColdWaves L.A., Tom Shear embarks on a new musical adventure with Mari Kattman in Helix.
An InterView with Tom Shear of Helix and Assemblage 23
By Douglas Leach (nowandforalltime)
Since the release of his debut album in 1999, Tom Shear has gradually risen through the ranks to become a prominent figure in the realm of underground electro/industrial music. Blending the hard dance elements of EBM and early industrial with a sharply melodic sensibility akin to synthpop, and a polished production style that has incorporated sleek trance with dirty industrial textures, Shear has taken Assemblage 23 to the heights of the scene and back. Having performed on numerous festivals and stages, 2017 saw him bringing A23 to the Chicago ColdWaves event, with this year marking his return for the Los Angeles leg of the prominent benefit. As well, he’s produced and remixed a bevy of artists and released music under various side projects like Nerve Filter and Surveillance, but neither of those would reach the acclaim of Assemblage 23. However, his new project – titled Helix, a collaboration with vocalist Mari Kattman – may change that, with the Twin debut album to be released on August 24 via Metropolis Records. ReGen Magazine had the opportunity to speak with Tom Shear about his new band, focusing on its varied range of influences, his taking a step back from the role of front man, and the upcoming ColdWaves L.A. appearance.
Can you tell us a bit about Helix? How did it come together? How was your approach different than writing Assemblage 23 songs?
With the new Helix album releasing on August 24, will you be incorporating any of the new music into the live show on your upcoming tour?
Can you tell us about the upcoming ColdWaves Los Angeles event that you are a part of?
Do you plan on catching any of the other bands’ performances at ColdWaves? Are there ones that you are looking forward to, or perhaps ones you haven’t seen before?
Shear: Yeah, I’m hoping to be there for the whole festival. I’m looking forward to all the sets, to be honest, but I am especially excited for C-Tec and The Black Queen.
From the previews on SoundCloud, the new Helix album, Twin seems to pull from a range of influences from future garage, trip-hop, and U.K. house. Were you surprised by the direction that any of the songs went? Were these styles that you had wanted to explore previously?
How was it to not have the main vocal responsibilities in Helix?
Shear: Actually really refreshing! I do everything in A23, from the music to the vocals to the production, so being able to focus more narrowly was really nice. I also don’t really enjoy recording vocals, so that was even a bigger bonus for me. (Laughs)
What is coming up for next for you and A23?
Shear: I’m working on new material now and hope to release a new album next year.
Anything else you would like to plug?
Shear: Nope! Just hope your readers enjoy the Helix album!
