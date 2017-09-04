At the forefront of the ’90s alternative and industrial/rock scene was Stabbing Westward; now after a long absence, the band has reunited for a series of shows and festival dates. ReGen discusses with keyboardist Walter Flakus headlining ColdWaves, industrial music, and reviving Stabbing Westward.
An InterView with Walter Flakus of Stabbing Westward
By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
This wasn’t really a tour as much as it was a series of shows…
Flakus: Right, it was more of a series of shows, so we were doing weekends when we could, and everybody’s got other things going on. We really weren’t sure if this was going to work or if people still cared, so we’re just doing regional tours when we can and weekends; last night was the first night of this run in Cleveland, and that was a packed house with a great vibe. These shows have been great and I don’t think we’ve had a bad one yet.
As I’d mentioned earlier, I saw The Dreaming play in Chicago, and that was after you joined the band, and then for the encore, Mark came onstage and you performed Stabbing Westward’s hits.
Flakus: Yes, we did it in two halves, and it’s the only show we’ve ever done like that where we did The Dreaming stuff up front as an abbreviated set, and then when we came back onto the stage, we did Stabbing Westward songs, and that was the first time that Mark joined us…
Eliopulos: Yeah, and that was the first time we’d played together in like 17 years.
Flakus: That’s right, because you weren’t on the self-titled, which was the last Stabbing Westward record. So, it has been a long time.
Was that performance in any way an impetus for doing these shows?
That does seem to be a pattern with some of the bands with a history coming back after a long absence. Gravity Kills got back together and have done shows and tours for some years, but has not released a new album. Front 242 has been doing that…
Flakus: Yeah, for decades. (Laughter)
With the way the market and the music industry is, does that also play a role in not necessarily needing to put out new music?
Flakus: My personal take is that I don’t know if anybody is looking for new music from Stabbing Westward. I think a lot of people like Stabbing Westward for what it was – those memories of growing up with the band when we were active before, and that’s what they want to relive now, and I get that and have no problem with that. I don’t know that anybody is looking for new music. For the ColdWaves compilation last year, we did toss out ‘Plastic Jesus,’ which was not necessarily a new song, but it was never released and it was totally redone, and we played that at Double Door, and that’s the only time that song’s ever been played live. There will be a new ColdWaves compilation this year, and there might be something on that.
Regarding ColdWaves, you played the kick-off party last year, headlining the Friday night of ColdWaves VI in Chicago, and performing at ColdWaves Los Angeles. Obviously, it’s for charity, but you’ve also played Dracula’s Ball and other festivals… what was it about ColdWaves that you as a band personally connected with?
It does feel like after 20 years, people are accepting it.
Flakus: It does! It does feel like we have a higher level of acceptance than what it was, and it’s pretty fulfilling for me on a personal level.
I’d had that discussion several times, and it seemed like there was that group of people who were saying, ‘Oh, Stabbing Westward isn’t real industrial,’ or ‘Gravity Kills isn’t real industrial,’ and that sort of thing.
Flakus: They along with us; we felt like outcasts for whatever the reason was, but obviously, the people bought the records. But it’s cool now to have people come out and have us on one night, Front 242 on the second, KMFDM on the third… it just feels like we’re finally part of this thing we’ve always loved.
You’d mentioned earlier that everybody in the band has other things going on – I know that Carlton seems to be in several bands at any given time, and you and Christopher (and Johnny) have The Dreaming, and I know he’s done guest vocals on some other projects. What else do you have going on when Stabbing Westward is not at the forefront of your attentions?
Eliopulos: Yeah, I’m Mr. Mom over here.
Flakus: And that’s the same with Christopher. Johnny is selling vacuums to the stars.
(Laughter)
Haro: He’s not lying.
I didn’t think that he was.
Flakus: We were just talking about people he’s sold vacuums to.
Eliopulos: Yeah, he has a pretty good celebrity roster of clients.
Flakus: We all have lots of other things that occupy our time, and it’s hard to say whether it would be fulfilling to actually jump in a bus and do this for six weeks straight over and over and over again like we used to. I don’t know if that’s appealing. But it’s fun to play these shows…
Well, there has to be some kind of appeal, of course.
Flakus: Oh, this is totally a blast! Nothing beats being onstage in front of people who really give it back for the songs that you’ve created.
Working in radio, you must have your finger on the pulse of what’s going on musically today. What are your thoughts on the state of music today?
Flakus: Well, everything is cicular… uh, circular, secular?
Bost: I think you mean sexy.
(Laughter)
Eliopulos: (Quoting Spinal Tap) What’s wrong with being sexy?
(Laughter)
Did you mean cyclical?
Flakus: Yes, cyclical, so things come and go, and I think right now, things have been in a pop mode as far as popular alternative music. Everybody says that they want guitars to come back, but I don’t know that the audience is demanding that right now…
I like the guitars.
Eliopulos: So do I. (Laughter)
This brings up a sort of silly question, because ColdWaves not only brings back a lot of long absent bands but also showcases newer bands, and there does seem to be a resurgence and a greater appreciation of the older sounds of ‘industrial.’ What are your thoughts on industrial music today?
Flakus: I will be bluntly honest in that I am not up to speed. When it comes to new stuff, I spend all my energy on the radio station, and being the music director and being alternative, I always try to be on the forefront, but I’m always thinking at the forefront of what is going to be popular on the radio. I hate to say that, but I don’t listen with those kinds of ears anymore; I listen with a more commercialized lean.
Does that factor into your own songwriting?
Flakus: I think… not really. I think my writing has always had a bit of a pop sensibility to it; that may have been one of the things that made us accessible and give us that radio success. Not just me – Christopher has it, Andy has it, Mark… I’m not so sure about him.
Eliopulos: No. (Laughter) I listen to math rock.
Meshuggah?
Eliopulos: Oh yeah, that kind of stuff.
Flakus: Maybe I’ll hear some tricks in the production that I’ll try to incorporate.
It does seem that industrial music pioneered a lot of production techniques, different kinds of songwriting, mixing, etc., and now so much of that is part of the landscape of mainstream pop and alternative music. There are alt. rock bands now that seem to incorporate technology in the same ways that Stabbing Westward did 20 years ago.
And then, not unlike what’s going on with ColdWaves, there are the older bands coming back, like Stabbing Westward, and some that are still going strong and releasing new music. KMFDM just released a new album, about to tour with ohGr, and ohGr and Skinny Puppy are still releasing new music…
Flakus: Carlton, do you want to jump in on this?
Bost: Eh… I tend to gravitate to older Puppy myself, but that’s because when you’re younger, music attaches itself to your soul more.
Flakus: Did you say ‘Older Puppy?’ Because Puppy means young.
(Laughter)
Bost: Well, I did actually see Youth Code with Skinny Puppy, and that was a good show.
Flakus: That’s another thing I do love about ColdWaves is that they do offer up that chance to see some of these younger industrial bands. I look at the bill and I don’t know who any of these acts are, and there are some that I saw at the show last time and I can’t remember their names, but I was like, ‘Wow, this is great!’
The Dreaming also just released a remix album; for you, Johnny, Christopher, what are the differences in terms of how you approach the music, especially since there was such a divide…
Flakus: In time?
Yes.
You brought up the technology, so for you as the keyboardist…
Flakus: Oh, it’s completely different than what it was. Back in the day, I’d have to have racks of samplers and bring out all these different synths and stuff; now, it’s all on the laptop. I think for touring, it makes all the sense in the world. When you’re in the studio, of course you want the toys and to be able to twist some knobs and have fun creating sounds. But here, when you can put it all on a computer, hop on a plane and fly to Texas and do a bunch of shows with a computer in my backpack and a keyboard in the case, it’s pretty easy.
So, what’s next for you?
Photography by Katherine Gaines, courtesy of AmbientEye Photography
