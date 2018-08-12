After an extended hiatus, Pitchshifter returns to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the band’s biggest selling album with a U.K. tour. Front man J.S. Clayden speaks with ReGen about the past, present, and potential future of Pitchshifter.
An InterView with J.S. Clayden of Pitchshifter
By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
With the 1998 release of www.pitchshifter.com, Pitchshifter achieved a level of international critical and commercial acclaim that made the Notthingham band one of the era’s hottest acts. A transitional album that saw the band finally shedding the industrial/metal dirges of past releases like Industrial and Desensitized in favor of a more rhythmically energetic and experimental style, it was the band’s first major label release and one that garnered so much attention as to land Pitchshifter spots on numerous video game and movie soundtracks, along with spots on such festivals as Ozz Fest, Dynamo, Reading, Damnation, and more. Incorporating elements of punk, drum & bass, breakbeat, and even hip-hop with such revered singles as “Microwaved” and “Genius,” it remains Pitchshifter’s most well known album to date, and though later releases like Deviant and PSI would not attain the same heights of success, the band continued to astound and enthrall audiences with a high impact live show and a virulent sound that stood out from the rest of the industrial/rock scene. After the 2006 release of the None for All and All for One EP, available only during the Back from the Dead tour, fans have been left wondering when or even if Pitchshifter would ever reform for another album, and though there had been mutterings of new material in the works, the band has remained largely on hiatus since 2009, with 2018 marking the 20th anniversary of www.pitchshifter.com. As such, Pitchshifter will be embarking on a reunion tour in the U.K. this November to coincide with the anniversary, with Earthtone9 drummer Simon “Si” Hutchby joining the brothers Clayden and brothers Rayner in a new band lineup that may prove to be the last incarnation of Pitchshifter audiences will ever see… but only time will tell. ReGen Magazine is privileged to have had the opportunity to speak with front man J.S. Clayden about the history of Pitchshifter, including his working relationship with his brother, bassist Mark Clayden, and the Rayner brothers, the enduring impact of www.pitchshifter.com over the last two decades, the “fucked” state of world affairs, and some musings about what the future may or may not yet hold.
You and your brother Mark have been the core creative force in Pitchshifter throughout its existence. Beyond your individual musical tastes, how would you say your musical and artistic partnership has evolved over the years?
In the live environment, you’re joined by another pair of brothers with Dan and Tim Rayner. What sort of dynamic exists between the two sets of siblings?
You’d mentioned that you are about to embark on a new tour, and I understand the band has a new drummer, Si Hutchby. Can you tell us about his inclusion, how he came to be part of the band for this tour?
I think it’s needless to say that touring is no more or less difficult now than it ever was, but for you, what aspects of touring do you find yourself enjoying more now than you used to? On the other hand, what do you enjoy less about it?
Clayden: Well, we haven’t toured for a decade and so this is a question for during/after the tour; however, I suspect that we’ll drink less, sleep more, and break less things.
The last official release we’ve seen from Pitchshifter was the None for All and All for One EP, which was a limited edition released on tour. Then a few years after that, there were reports of the band working in the studio; have there been any developments on this since? What is the potential for there to be new Pitchshifter music in the foreseeable future?
Although there has always been an undercurrent of social and political themes in the band’s music, None for All and All for One was pretty overt with the image of then U.S. President George W. Bush on the cover. What are your thoughts on the current state of world events?
Clayden: Umm… it’s fucked? Right wing U.S. president electing goosestepping Supreme Court judges, climate change and waste threatening our very existence, Pitchshifter touring again…
Pitchshifter is notable for the incorporation of drum & bass and other electronic elements in with alternative rock and punk; now, blending genres like these is somewhat de rigueur. What are your thoughts on the validity of genres and how people perceive them? What music is exciting you the most now; what do you listen to?
How important is it for you to keep up with the latest developments in music technology? What is exciting you the most in that regard, what new gear or software is appealing to you at the moment? What sorts of developments would you like to see in the tech and how both you and new artists will be utilizing them?
Apart from Pitchshifter, you’ve done remixes for the likes of PRONG, Pigface, and Clawfinger to name a few, and have performed guest vocals for This Is Menace. What other projects do you currently have in the works that you can or would like to share with us – any other guest spots, remixes in progress, or perhaps a new project outside of Pitchshifter?
Clayden: Well, I can’t spill the beans just yet, but I’m speaking to some old peers about collaboration. If it pulls through, I’ll talk about it on the Pitchshifter Facebook page. I also just finished the first draft of a book – historical fiction based on a Pitchshifter tour. It was predominantly a creative exercise for me, but maybe I’ll release it if the fans wants to amuse themselves with my literary musings.
What are your favorite activities outside of music?
Clayden: I personally like to read and run (not at the same time). I also host a monthly Los Angeles cigar night with some other miscreants that are growing old disgracefully who like to bitch about the world today (now get off my lawn!).
Is there anything you’d like to add that we’ve not yet talked about?
Clayden: Get your ass to the Pitchshifter shows in November in England. I have no idea when/if we’ll ever play again (we may not physically make it to 2028), and so come and commune with us on the madness while there’s still gas in the tank.
Pitchshifter
Photography courtesy of Pitchshifter