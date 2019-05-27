Celebrating 30 years of making music, Claus Larsen speaks with ReGen about his newest musical endeavors and upcoming festival appearances at Mechanismus and Sanctuary.
An InterView with Claus Larsen of Leæther Strip, Klutæ, & Die Klute
By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
You are performing the final dates of your 30th Anniversary tour as part of Sanctuary Fest. As you’re no stranger to festivals, can you first tell us about some of your fondest festival memories?
How did you come to be part of SancFest – was it just good timing for your tour dates, or was there another motivating factor that you wanted to participate in this festival?
Larsen: I had intentions to send them an offer because I only heard great stuff about them, but they beat me to it. I was actually invited by them, so the other dates were booked because of the SancFest. Since I still can’t do a full overseas tour as I planned, because of Kurt’s health, these one-offs are the only way I get to perform in North America. So, I was very grateful to be invited.
You will also be performing at Mechanismus under your Klutæ moniker; similarly, what made you decide to participate in this festival, and what determines which act you will perform as – Leæther Strip, Klutæ, DJing, etc.? The question also applies to your writing process – when writing a song, how do you determine which project/band it will be part of?
Larsen: I know the owner Ali, and he has always been keen on booking me, and he has always been such a great guy to us. As I played as Leæther Strip last year, we went with Klutæ this year. I will play as I am booked; it’s all good fun for me. As for the songwriting, yes, I do know very quickly in the process what a song is for.
Besides your music, you’re very active on social media and keeping people informed about your home life and your health and your husband Kurt’s health and medical treatments. And yet, you remain productive musically and seem to perform live quite often (it almost seems like you’re always on tour). How do you maintain such rigorous activity? Are there any sort of physical or mental routines that help you to keep going?
With the 30th Anniversary tour nearing its end, are there any particularly fond memories about this tour you’d like to tell us about? As well, how do you reflect on your 30 years making music – did the tour allow you to think about the music you’ve made in a different way at all? What helps to keep your music fresh for you even after three decades?
Along with Leæther Strip and Klutæ, you released the Die Klute album this year with Dino Cazares and Jürgen Engler. Are there any plans to take this band on tour or perform any live shows?
Larsen: Yes, and it’s been a very successful debut album worldwide. I’m very happy. No concrete tour plans yet, but I hope we will; that would be epic.
There was also your collaboration with Tony of Autoclav1.1, the Commixture album. How did this collaboration come about? What was it like to work with Tony? What sorts of challenges did the two of you face in bringing your respective styles together?
World Molæster was released in September, Commixture in December, Planet Fear in February, and you co-run LÆBEL with Jon Mirland, along with the festival appearances; what else have you got in the works that you’d like to share with us?
Larsen: I am taking a little break with releases because of the transplant. The next album will be a new Am Tierpark album for September. I have 50 new finished Leæther Strip songs to pick from for the next album and I might release one in early 2020 with a world tour, hopefully, and maybe an EP prior to that. So, the future is bright. Now back to healing. Our transplant went as planned. Hugs from us both.
Photography by Daniela Vorndran, courtesy of Black-Cat-Net and Leæther Strip