Spahn Ranch is long gone, but shades of the band’s impact remain as ReGen speaks with Athan Maroulis and Matt Green following the recent reissue of The Coiled One.
An InterView with Athan Maroulis and Matt Green of Spahn Ranch
By Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
Cleopatra Records has just reissued The Coiled One in a special deluxe edition. First of all, tell us about the process of revisiting this album; what about it did you find yourself reconnecting with after so many years – in terms of lyrics, musical style, production, how the remastering made you think about the content in a new way, etc.?
Green: The album was never properly mastered in my opinion, so I look at this reissue as the first time that it has been. Jürgen did a great job on it (as usual). I went through the various DAT tapes from the sessions and found the unreleased tracks for the CD version. For me, the album overall is a nice snapshot of the time; late ‘94/early ‘95. It brought back good memories. The musical style for us was fluid over the years, so I can easily reconnect with most of it.
What do you feel you’ve improved upon as an artist since this album’s initial release?
Maroulis: Well, I’m a better singer now and know more about what I’m doing. Ironically, that isn’t necessarily a good thing. I am fond of a number of artists who were better in the earlier part of their career when they didn’t really know what they were doing. In some ways, naïveté forces you to be more creative and fearless.
What would you change about The Coiled One now if you had the opportunity?
Green: Nothing that I can think of. I’m pretty happy with everything after revisiting the album.
Maroulis: I don’t have many regrets on this album. There are a few minor vocal mistakes, maybe I should have doubled this or that. Perhaps I drag a bit behind here or there, or my phrasing or pronunciation is off, but I think some of the vocal imperfections are part of the charm and rawness of the album.
I see that you, Athan, were also credited for the art direction on The Coiled One. Looking back on both the original cover and the subsequent represses, what was your philosophy around the visual presentation of Spahn Ranch for this album, and in what ways do you feel it complemented the musical and/or lyrical themes?
For just a bit of gear talk, technology’s moved a long way since the album was recorded. What sorts of developments have excited you the most over the years that you wish you could’ve had when The Coiled One was recorded?
Green: We had a very minimalist setup. Not being trust-fund kids with unlimited money for gear gave us challenges that we weren’t aware of at the time. It wasn’t until years later looking back that I realized this.
On the flipside of that, what changes have happened that you’ve not been particularly keen on?
Green: Personally, I prefer hardware, a rack of outboard gear and of course, a real mixing board. I always mixed records hands-on. Once everything went software-based, it didn’t appeal to me as much.
Are there any specific pieces of gear that you feel were essential to Spahn Ranch’s sound on this album?
Green: The Juno-60 was my favorite; the initial writing of my tracks usually started here. All my basslines came from this keyboard.
We’ve been seemingly living in an age of nostalgia for several years now, with many bands reuniting, remasters and re-releases of past albums, older styles being given new makeovers, etc. Why do you feel this is?
Green: I think nostalgia has been around for a long time. In the late ‘70s/early ‘80s a neo-rockabilly scene developed (The Stray Cats, etc.). At the same time, Brits rediscovered ‘60s Jamaican ska and you got the two-tone scene (The Specials, etc.).
Maroulis: I have to agree with Matt, nostalgia has always been with us, and humanity seems drawn to it. Although, right now there appears to be somewhat of a heightened thirst for nostalgia. Maybe socials and the internet give the appearance that nostalgia is more ubiquitous than it really is? As a crazed enthusiast of music and films from the earlier part of the last century, I regularly revisit bodies of work of both obscure and legendary artists. This is commonplace for me, although it is refreshing to see neophytes taking interest in the innumerable rereleases of late, especially on vinyl.
On that note, has there been any discussion or even interest for you in possibly reviving Spahn Ranch?
Bringing things into the now, NØIR’s last release was 2023’s Fallen, and you most recently appeared on Coitus Interruptus Productions’ tribute to Talk Talk in a collaboration with Silver Walks. First of all, what can you tell us about new NØIR material – is an album or EP in the works?
Maroulis: I try to work on a few different releases at the same time. Whichever comes to fruition first usually gets released. Right now, I am fairly close to completing an acoustic NØIR EP, along with an album of new and newish material with the working title of The Telepathy of Wires. I have a few other NØIR ideas up my sleeve, like a collection of the best of the remixes and a live EP. I am also excited about a slowly building side project called The Shimmering with members of a Pittsburgh band called The Garden; we’re working towards an EP. I’m also toying with the idea of doing a collection from my time in Executive Slacks.
Regarding the cover of ‘Talk Talk’ by NØIR and Silver Walks, how did the collaboration come about between the two of you, and in what ways do you feel it strengthened your take on the song?
Maroulis: I think of NØIR as a collaborative revolving door of members. It’s a good way to keep things fresh. I did some publicity on the last Silver Walks album. Dan from Silver Walks and I became friends. My main collaborator, Erik Gustafson, was tied up with a few projects, so I asked Dan if he was interested in knocking out a Talk Talk cover, and he did a nice job with it. I must say, Talk Talk were an interesting band; time has also been kind to them, and their material has aged well. The singer, the late Mark Hollis, was a clever writer with great vocal phrasing. He sang with a unique quiet scream of sorts, so reinterpreting it was tricky. Dan and I are working on a few other songs, and he also played keyboards at our recent show at QXT’s in Newark, NJ.
In 2018, you compiled a definitive anniversary edition of Orson Welles’ radio broadcast of The War of the Worlds. Would you tell us about your first encounter with Welles’ work, particularly this legendary broadcast, and what about it has continued to resonate with you to today?
I’ve asked this in other InterViews. A quote I love from Orson Welles, ‘Every work of art is a political statement. When you deliberately make it, you usually fall into the trap of rhetoric and the trap of speaking to a convinced audience, rather than convincing an audience. I don’t think it is the duty of every artist to change the world; he is doing it by being an artist.’ Especially in the modern era when everybody is able to communicate and share (or reinforce) their views and opinions, what are your thoughts on the role of politics in art (or vice versa)?
Maroulis: I do agree with Welles. I think some artists are far too outspoken about politics, although it is usually with good intentions. Hearing John Lennon’s point of view is one thing; hearing a realty TV star, cheese factory celeb spouse, or an influencer clown riffing on politics is another. I myself prefer to keep some of my views of the world embedded in my lyrics, where I think they belong. That’s me. Others can do as they please.
Circling back to Spahn Ranch, the band began in the ‘90s and is named after the movie ranch that was known to be the Manson Family’s base in the late ‘60s. Since the ‘90s, we’ve seen many social and cultural changes – views and opinions, ways of behavior, word usage, etc., some of which might see such naming as insensitive or of questionable taste. What do you feel is the responsibility of artists and musicians from previous generations to adapt to – or at least address – the changing demands of the audience on a societal and cultural level?
Green: I don’t see anything wrong with taking people’s feelings into account. Certain words have been removed from usage since I was a kid, and it doesn’t bother me. Some people get shit on enough in life, why add to it?
You’ve also for the past few years been a press agent for various artists on such labels as Metropolis, Distortion, and Cleopatra. Has working in the realm of PR given you a different perspective on the art/music industry vs. being an artist?
Maroulis: I have a few different perspectives. When I was in my first band, Fahrenheit 451, I couldn’t find anyone to do publicity, promotion, or help elevate the band, so at age 20, I had to learn how to do it myself. Now, all of these years later, I apply what I learned to doing publicity and A&R for scores of bands. Since I am an artist, I think I understand artists a bit better than most record company employees, although I have my limits. Like anything, most artists, as well as labels, are a pleasure to work with, while others can be the polarized opposite of that. I do what I can to keep them all content. The game of the music industry can be frighteningly ugly at times. When it comes to art and commerce, from the makers to the takers, there’s plenty of ugliness and bullshit on both sides of that coin.
