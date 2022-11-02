In this special contribution to ReGen , Naturata Brutalismus demonstrates the shades of light and darkness explored within the band’s music.





An InterView with Emilio Cordero Checa of Naturata Brutalismus



By Karolina Kratochwil (KaroK)

ReGen

Naturata Brutalismus, a dark Berlin-based project by Emilio Cordero Checa and Ava, is certainly a diversified and complex one. The band’s first self-titled release in late 2020 proved there are still many shades of dark that are to be explored as the group examines different facets of post-punk, goth, and electronic-infused deathrock. Karolina Kratochwil speaks with Checa about the creative process, inspirations, and the role light plays in the band’s performance in this special contribution to‘s pages.

I would describe the music of Naturata Brutalismus as beautiful, mysterious, and profound. Where do you take your inspiration from?

Checa: Thank you for your kind words. Instead of inspiration, I prefer to call it an impulse. Naturata Brutalismus is a personal artistic project, so everything I experience inspires me directly or indirectly. But at the same time, I must admit that what usually motivates my art is my lifelong, deep, and harsh processes. Writing music is a cathartic experience for me and performing is an act of healing.

Your self-titled album was out in December of 2020, and it is filled with dark, diversified sonic matter. What were your major inspirations when you were composing it?

: As I said before, the word ‘inspiration’ doesn’t make sense in the context of my creative process. The primary motivation for writing this album was to create something entirely by myself. I have engaged in many bands in the past, and I’ve enjoyed and learned a lot from these opportunities. Still, as an artist, I always had the necessity of creating something personal, something that is truly sincere. I was just ready to give the audience a part of me.

What is the creative process like in your case? Do you need to be surrounded by people, or do you need the peace of solitude to create new songs?

: I think, like every artist, I need both. For me, the creative process is very personal and mainly isolated. But I feel that we never finish the music until we perform the songs in front of an audience, and every time is different. That’s the beauty of art – it is subjective.What I find interesting is that most of the lyrics were written very early in the morning after a night of insomnia. I realize that the sincerest ideas come to my head always before I speak with anybody. I realized that by expressing my thoughts, these are automatically attached to a social context, and as I wanted to create something personal and honest, it didn’t make sense to write at any other time of the day. The lyrics of Naturata Brutalismus are mainly incomprehensible conversations with myself.







We discussed the Berlin music scene during the most recent Return to the Batcave Festival. Could you please give your impressions on what it is like to establish oneself in such a demanding (crowded) music scene as the German capital?

: I am very thankful to Berlin. Now, it is my home and my playground. It is also where I consolidate Naturata Brutalismus, but to be honest, it is not where we feel supported the most. Even though all the shows in Berlin were complete, the Berlin audience can be challenging. Here we have so much to see and experience that standing out is a challenge.As you said, Berlin, like any significant capital, is a very demanding city, which means that it is a city full of artists and expectations. Finding your space sometimes becomes a hustle, but with time, I have understood that producing without external pressure is better.

You are both a musician and a lighting designer. To what extent do the lights or visualizations you choose for your performances complement your music?

Checa: When I started Naturata Brutalismus, it was clear that I wanted to create an art project and not only a band. That means that music is only a part of it. The lights and the smoke are part of the experience, and they don’t complement the music; they become an integral part of the performance.







What do you think is the most important in both art and life? What is the place of music in your life?

Checa: I think both commitment and passion are fundamental. Music is a big part of my life and is the only way I can fully express and liberate myself.

What are the musical or artistic projects you are personally fascinated by?

Checa: I have worked in the artistic field for many years, and I must deal with artistic processes every day, so I don’t have any project that fascinates me by itself. What fascinates me is seeing the creative progression and the passions behind it. I have been lucky enough to meet and work with many great artists in my life, and seeing the perseverance in them keeps me going.







I saw you performing live this year in Prague. Are you planning any new live shows? What can we expect from you in the upcoming months?

: Yes, we performed at Prague Gothic Treffen this year, and it was a fantastic experience. I take this opportunity to thank the organizers and the audience for such a warm welcome.We just finished recording the new album, and we are in the mixing process. It is usually a very long process because there is still much room for experimentation. We are also already working on a new visual approach, but I would like to keep it secret for now. We plan to release new material at the beginning of next year, and after that, we plan to perform in other locations where we haven’t yet.

Thank you!

Checa: Thank you for the opportunity and your support.

